Levante, Puerto de Sagunto, Valencia, Spain

Photography with simple compositions and a few elements also requires a lot of framing work and thought. Minimalist photos can still tell a story, and they are much like a memory described with very few words, where a lot is said with little. Minimalistic landscapes can also offer a quiet stillness, an emphasized calm within the simplicity of the scene. Minimalist art is about reducing everything to the most essential, subtracting complementary elements that have no important meaning in the scene. Capturing something visually appealing whilst keeping as few elements in the frame as possible perhaps requires just as much skill as filling the frame with elements placed in the correct order: from the flowers in the foreground to the mountain range or the sky full of clouds in the background. Thus, in minimalistic landscape composition, the idea has a greater weight than what is represented, therefore provoking an emotional response in the viewer.

As abstract as this photograph may seem, actually, it is quite simple. Fish farming along the coast of Valencia is quite significant, though very unnoticed to the thousands of tourists that visit the beaches every year. The photograph is of a Mediterranean sea bream fish farm among the vastness of surrounding water and sky, out in the open and almost invisible.

A long lens was crucial to capture this image: I used a 70-200 millimetre lens zoomed into the longest focal length offered. My idea from the first moment the composition came to my mind was to make the capture a long exposure. But not too long of an exposure, just enough for a bit of soft texture in the water and no movement of the fish farm.

