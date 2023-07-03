Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA

Clingmans Dome in Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers outstanding vistas over the surrounding mountains, especially at sunset. On this particular May evening, I took photos well into the blue hour after almost all the other photographers had left. I focused on capturing the receding mountain ridges, which became abstract shapes in the diminished light. I wanted to echo, in a more abstract way, traditional Chinese landscape paintings, which often used layers of landscape, such as receding mountain ridges, to help achieve the illusion of three-dimensional depth. These paintings have influenced my landscape photography. When I visited Clingmans Dome at sunset, I tried to see the landscape through the lens of traditional Chinese landscape painting.

