    Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA
    By Bill Sisson

    Clingmans Dome in Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers outstanding vistas over the surrounding mountains, especially at sunset. On this particular May evening, I took photos well into the blue hour after almost all the other photographers had left. I focused on capturing the receding mountain ridges, which became abstract shapes in the diminished light. I wanted to echo, in a more abstract way, traditional Chinese landscape paintings, which often used layers of landscape, such as receding mountain ridges, to help achieve the illusion of three-dimensional depth. These paintings have influenced my landscape photography. When I visited Clingmans Dome at sunset, I tried to see the landscape through the lens of traditional Chinese landscape painting.

