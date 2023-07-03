El Chaquito, Santa Fe, Argentina

This photo was taken near my home. Where I live, the city is surrounded by lagoons and rivers and in May or June, there is usually a lot of fog. That day with a friend who uses a drone, we got up very early in the morning to go to the beach where there are many birds.

After several minutes of walking around, I found this frame that made me think of the loneliness of that bird within all that immensity of the beach as if looking for its partner.

At that moment, there was no such range of colors, which was later reflected in the camera.

