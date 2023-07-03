Drepanon, Patras, Achaia, Peloponnese, Greece

Before visiting this location called Drepanon, which is near a lighthouse, we had gone hiking to another place up in the mountains with some fellow hikers, which also granted me some really nice photos! As the icing on the cake, we saw this fabulous sunset over the suspended bridge of Rio - Antirio, which connects the Peloponnese with the mainland of Greece. I was really struck by the incredible colours of the setting sun, a sight that did not demand much processing that was so vivid by itself! Certainly an unforgettable photo, one that would hardly be repeated.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now