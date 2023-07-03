Bahia Palace, Marrakech, Morocco

Stumbling down the arabic art of the Bahia Palace in Marrakech Morocco, I was lucky to find this quiet courtyard. This allow me to reflect on the beauty of the site.

Looking at this plant alone soaring in the details of the architecture typical of the Arabic kings of the time.

Marrakech is such an exotic destination blowing your mind with an overload of sensory information by the colour of the buildings, the smell of the spices and the herbs. After a very hot day it is welcome to appreciate the freshness of the palace

