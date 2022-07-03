Refuge d’Orisson, Uhart Cize, Basque Country, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photograph was taken near by the refuge of Orisson, on the way to Santiago de Compostela from Saint-Jean -Pied-de-Port, before the border between France and Spain in the Basque Country, on the French side. It was shot on the 15th of June 2022.

I took this photo 30mn or so after sunrise. I had to wait for the sun to rise above the clouds which were quite low that day. The sun light was really diffused due to the haze above the mountains which gave this golden quality to the ambient light. I was really windy on those heights (815m) and even though I tried several long shots, I preferred to use a short focal length for the sake of sharpness. Here, I used my 24-70mm at 42mm so that the shaking of camera and tripod would not appear too much even at iso 100.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now