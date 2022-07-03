    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Palouse Falls, Washington, USA

    By Bill Sisson

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Palouse Falls in eastern Washington State is a spectacular waterfall that plummets 200 feet into a huge natural amphitheater. The afternoon before I took this photograph, I scouted locations for sunrise photographs the next morning and set up my tent in Palouse Falls State Park (back when camping was still allowed there).

    The next morning before sunrise I went to the several photo locations I had hoped to take photos and realized that none of them were decent compositions at dawn. So as the rising sun was nearing the horizon, I scrambled to find a better location.

    I found this viewpoint beyond where I had scouted before. I had enough time to set up my camera and fire off two series of manually bracketed exposures, one series for the waterfall and much darker ground, and a second for the much brighter sky.

    I knew from experience that the contrast between the ground and sky was too great to process well from one exposure, and that I needed to bracket widely to later choose two exposures I could process well and blend. The sky exposure was f22 at 0.6 seconds, 100 ISO. The ground exposure was f20 at 6 seconds, ISO 100. I used a 6 second exposure to blur the waterfall.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®