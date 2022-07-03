Glass House Beach, Narooma, NSW, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Photo taken at this beautiful beach at Narooma in NSW Australia just as the sun was rising above Montague Island located 8 miles off the coast. The assortment of rocky outcrops provides its name Glasshouse beach. Arriving at a beach well before the blue hour is full of expectation of what may develop as the light increases. So as the scene opened up with increasing light I wandered about taking several photos during the blue hour. As sunrise arrived I positioned myself to capture the sun rising above the island. It was a beautiful morning and I was the only person on the beach to witness this beautiful scene.

