Shiroka Polyana Lake, Rhodope Mountain, Bulgaria

I love those cold September mornings when you can enjoy the morning vapours covering the entire water mirror surface of the lake and blocking the sun so tightly that the whole mist turns into one huge diffuser. Usually, this is the period when the water level falls, unknown areas like new peninsulas are formed, and the bottom of the lake is revealed. At such times, one can enjoy walking and exploring all the possible bends of the coastline.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now