Rainbow, Almograve, Alentejo, Portugal

This photo was made in the Spring of 2021, near the beach of Almograve, in the Alentejo coast of southwest Portugal. I had been walking along the coastal trail between Vila Nova de Milfontes and Almograve villages, enduring a few heavy rain showers on the way. This trail crosses some beautiful areas characterized by sand dunes, tall cliffs, and great seascapes.

In the Spring, it is common for the dunes to be covered with patches of colorful flowers. After another strong showers, even with some hail, the dark clouds cleared for a little while, and the sun shone through them. I kept my eye on the lookout for a possible rainbow, as the conditions for such a phenomenon to occur were present. Just before the beach, I noticed one rainbow appearing, and I immediately set up my tripod and camera. A few moments later, the rainbow appeared in the sky quite clearly.

I had with me a wide – angle lens, 16mm in APSC format, but in order to include the complete rainbow, I needed even wider. Thus, I decided to shoot several vertical frames to assemble a panorama. In the meantime, a second rainbow formed above the first one, and I worked fast to include it in the composition. At the end of the day, I was quite happy with the result, even if it required getting soaked a couple of times along the trail. This was one of those occasions where luck played a big role, but I had to be ready to photograph the double rainbow quickly.

