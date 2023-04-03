Skagit Valley, Mount Vernon, Washington State, USA

I usually spend much time in the Skagit Valley in March/April, appreciating the Daffodil and Tulip Blooms. Then, I start scouting in mid-March, finding out which fields are planted, accessibility, orientation for sunset/sunrise etc.

This particular week it had been good for sunsets, with the sun setting in line with the Daffodil fields typical of late March. I set up for this picture in the late afternoon, expecting some cloud burnoff but not totally. This tripod-mounted three-shot blend caught the light right before it shut off on the blooms.

