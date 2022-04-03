Aiken County, Northern Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Minnesota is a great place to enjoy the autumn colors, and every year I try to explore a new state park. This year I headed up to Savanna Portage State Park in Northern Minnesota. This park is one of the most beautiful state parks that I have ever visited. The park is especially beautiful in the autumn because of the many hardwood trees with birch, aspen and some conifers that dominate the forest. In addition, there are many tamarack peat bogs that provide diversity in the park.

This photo was actually taken on my way to the park; I was about a mile south of the park. As I drove, I found myself surrounded by peat bogs and fields. The sun was just rising, and had not had a chance to burn off the fog. Since it was autumn, there were freshly harvested hay bales all around. In order to get the hay bales, background and the foreground in the shot, I used a 300mm focal length to catch this image.

