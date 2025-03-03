Galactic Reflection, Twizel, New Zealand

I was visiting family in New Zealand but took a week to join a photography group focusing on landscapes and astrophotography. We had a spectacular night at a lakeside near Twizel.
Since I come from the Northern Hemisphere, I was fascinated by the positional changes of the Milky Way, which travels from right to left in New Zealand. I was also fascinated by the reversal of what I know as the Dark Horse Nebula. The image shows the Galactic Kiwi, the backwards nebula I'm familiar with.
