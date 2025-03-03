Cotopaxi Volcano, Cotopaxi National Park, Ecuador

Laguna Santo Domingo is a beautiful pond of clear pure water located in the south-east part of the Cotopaxi National Park. It is a perfect location to shoot the imposing Cotopaxi Volcano and its reflection on a calm day. The Lagoon is roughly a one hour drive on bad trails from the north entrance of the park and about one and a half hours from the south entrance. Better to have a 4wd vehicle, but the peace, the beauty and the view that you get of the volcano are well worth it.

To increase the chances of getting good light, I spend the night camping in the park not far away from there.