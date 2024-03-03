Vesteralen, Norway

After a few kilometres on slippery roads, we found a beautiful spot where the sea washed away the snow from the rocks in the foreground. Luckily, it was in the middle between high and low tide, so the rocks were sticking out well.

From the car, it was just a few hundred meters down the hill. There was plenty of snow, so walking to the rocks was not too easy. When there is so much snow, you can't see when there are holes between the rocks. So I went there really cautiously. You do not want to wander around and possibly ruin a future composition with your footprints. That's one huge thing when photographing in snowy conditions. Therefore, it is always good to pay attention to your surroundings. Luckily, I didn't step through my composition and ended up including the darker rocks leading to the eye in the middle of the frame.

After I found this spot, I decided to put on a filter to smoothen the water even further. It helped to transport the mood and feeling in the field. Just minutes before this shot was taken, the sunset, and I was hoping to get some golden light, but the clouds were too thick. When i think of the situation now, I remember the freezing cold in the north of norway, with a lot of winds and hevy weather conditions. This image was taken just one or two days after a heavy storm. So, the quiet feel in the photo was something very much desired.

