Manhattan, New York, USA

Every time I've visited New York in recent years, I've planned to photograph Manhattan from Brooklyn Bridge Park, and somehow, it never came to fruition. A combination of time planning and laziness. Last time I decided not to give up and I'm definitely happy about it. Now I'm already waiting for the next time.

Yes, it is a well-known location, and I am not the first one to take pictures here. Yet, it still allows room for creativity and offers many opportunities to photograph Manhattan's skyline beyond the river. You can take pictures here in the dark, but the blue hour is most suitable in my opinion because of the combination of the ambient with the artificial light.

Urban landscape photography during the blue hour is a great option for landscape photographers while staying in the city and a good opportunity to diversify photographing in nature. In addition, it is an excellent solution for days of clear skies without interesting clouds. The boardwalk along the East River offers urban tranquillity, and it is fun to walk around even without photography. You can always end the session with a glass of good beer, and there is no shortage of options around. That's what I call a perfect photography evening.

