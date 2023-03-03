Majestic Tetons, Wyoming, USA

Having only one morning to capture a sunrise picture in the Tetons, we left our hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, at 04:00 for the 45-minute drive to Schwabacher Landing.

The night sky was a little suspect, but we hoped for the best. We were the second party to arrive at the spot, so we got a good spot to view the water and the mountain backdrop. As we were setting up, a moose was feeding in the river nearby, but we could not coax him to enter our picture.

As the sun peaked over the ridge, I was lucky enough to be presented with just enough of the sunlight to capture the peaks of the majestic Tetons.

