Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

There are 63 national parks in the United States. I have visited many of them and have never been disappointed. Last year I went to Badlands National Park in South Dakota for the second time. The first time I was there, I was very young and didn't really appreciate the park's beauty. I spent several days in the park this time and enjoyed every gorgeous sunrise and sunset.

Badlands National Park comprises 242,756 acres (379.3 sq mi; 982.4 km2) of sharply eroded buttes and pinnacles, along with the largest undisturbed mixed grass prairie in the United States. The many colors in the landscape were beautiful, especially in the evening and morning light. The park also has an abundance of wildlife. I saw many bison, bighorn sheep, mule deer and prairie dogs.

Even though I was there over the Fourth of July weekend, I was pleasantly surprised that it was not crowded. I often felt like I was the only one in the park when I got up early. I feel like Badlands National park is an undiscovered jewel in the national park system.

