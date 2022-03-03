Wild Goose Island, Marys Lake, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

July 2014, we made a trip to Glacier National Park. On the first morning after we arrived I got up a 4am and drove out to this iconic location that had been on my "Bucket List" of locations I wanted to photograph. Road construction in the area prevented me from being able to drive to this location. I had to hike about a mile to get to this prime spot with a view of Wild Goose Island. Upon my arrival I was all alone except for a Loon calling just below me. By the time the sun started to rise, I had 5 other photographers all around me. We all worked in muffled silence as we watched and listened to the scene that the Lord painted for us that morning.

To shoot this image I used a Gigapan Epic Pro. Due to the wide dynamic range of lighting, I had my camera set to shoot bracketed images. Adobe Camera RAW was used to preprocess the images into TIFF format. I used PTGui Pro for the stitching an HDR processing. Post processing was done using Photo Shop. I used the Tony Kuyper TK8 Actions plug in during the post processing. I applied a Luminosity Mask on the dark areas to brighten the darkest regions of the image. This original un-cropped version of this panorama consists of a 5 row by 17 column array resulting in 85 individual HDR 22.5 mega-pixel images stitched together to form this shot. The uncropped finished size is: 726 Mega-pixels, 18000 x 40282 pixels, 60" x 134" 300 ppi

