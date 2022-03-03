Secret Beach, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Secret Beach in Oregon is not secret, but it is not easy to find. A short, steep hike down to this beach brings you to one of the prettiest places on the Oregon coast. I have been here at various times of day and night, trying to photograph the scene with different light and compositions. And I have been dissatisfied with most of the images because of the lighting and composition. I liked this image, however, because the diffuse side lighting helped bring out textures in the rock faces and reduce the strong contrasts that can appear in this scene. The clouds brought interest to the sky, and the highlights in the sky and white water helped to lead subtlely from the lower left corner to the opposite corner.

