Notre Dame, Paris, France

I took the photo during the flood in La Seine, Paris, France in 2018. It was rather a rainy week (or even a couple of weeks) with the river at the heart of the city flooding. The water level almost reached the bridges, submerging the Zouave statue. A day of sun in this time was like a hope revival. I wanted to capture this essence. The idea was to picture some mystic feel of sudden happiness or hope but using a completely urban-busy life in the backdrop. I found that moment when the sky opened up for a magical sunset. Quite a strong wind made it a perfect scene for a long exposure shot.

