Sonoma Country Hillsides, California, USA

The seasonal patterns of coastal California might seem a little backwards at first. Our summer landscape is dominated by golden browns, thanks to very little, or no rain. Only during the winter do rainstorms roll in from the Pacific Ocean and transform the environment into vibrant greens. On many winter mornings we also get low fog swirling among the coastal hills and valleys. This mix of conditions results in a dreamy pastoral landscape out of a fantasy. Capturing it with a camera usually requires getting up at silly o’clock and heading out into the cold darkness.

I find myself on a hillside shivering and waiting for the rising sun to provide some warmth and illumination. The only sound is an occasional coyote or nearby dairy cow who also seems to be eagerly awaiting sunrise. Slowly but surely the sky brightens, and light begins to spill over the landscape. The edges of hills and trees gain definition. The Eastern sky begins to turn a warmer shade of yellow and orange. The photography is straightforward and rewarding. I’m using a 70-200 lens, hunting for compositions, only occasionally adjusting shutter speed to match the changing light. It feels like a perfect way to spend a winter morning.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

