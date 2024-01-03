Hawk Springs, Goshen County, Wyoming, USA

Embarking on a storm-chasing adventure to Chugwater, Wyoming, after a gruelling 1800-mile journey from the North East United was an exhilarating experience. The vast plains of Wyoming presented a stark contrast to the landscapes I was accustomed to, setting the stage for an unforgettable encounter with nature's fury. As a first-time storm chaser in the plains, the anticipation was palpable, with the forecast aligning perfectly with the volatile weather patterns expected in the region.

The journey was not without its challenges. Navigating the expansive plains required strategic planning, and the unpredictability of severe weather added an element of risk to the pursuit. Hours of anticipation were met with tense moments as I tracked the storm, with the adrenaline-fueled pursuit presenting both excitement and trepidation. The sight of the stout elephant trunk emerging near transmission towers added a surreal dimension to the adventure. I had approximately 16 seconds to shoot 8 photographs after parking on the side of the road before the condensation funnel disintegrated. The sheer power and magnitude of the swirling vortex were awe-inspiring, emphasizing the raw force of nature. I was close enough to hear the dull rumble or roar of the wind.

Witnessing the spectacle of nature's wrath outside of Hawk Springs underscored the importance of accurate forecasting and the dedication required in storm chasing. It was validating to see my persistence pay off in one of the most beautiful chase terrains in the country.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now