Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

I try to make a trip to the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta both in autumn and winter, and so in mid-September, a small group of us spent four days there. We visited Kootenay Plains, Abraham Lake, Jasper National Park, and Banff National Park. On this day, we were near Bow Lake (that's Crowfoot Mountain behind Bow Lake in the distance). The skies were moody and dark, with occasional rain showers.

In this meadow, the wet foliage and moody light really brought out the fall browns, reds and yellows of the scrub willows and bushes, and despite getting soaking wet feet, it was all worth it. I shot at f/16 to maximise the field depth and waited for the clouds to rise just enough to see the peaks in the distance.

