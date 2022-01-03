Tenney Park, Madison, WI, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There's a city park about 1 mile from my house in Madison WI. Tenney Park was established in 1889 along the Yahara river. It's a popular place in the summer for picnics and fishing and in the winter for ice skating. I often visit in early December before snow when it there is clear ice. The leaves and ice patterns often make for interesting images. Besides the leaves and other debris in the water I've seen snapping turtles and muskrats through the clear ice. In this image I remember being draw to the dark maple leaf in the center, it made me think of a far off nebula in an image from the Hubble space telescope.

