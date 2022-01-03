Loveland Ski Resort Long Shadows, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I had seen these long shadows and the bright sun above the peaks a few times, but capturing the scene with a cell phone just wasn’t providing a satisfactory image. So began to carry the Canon G9X that I had bought specifically to carry skiing and fishing (because it’s smaller than any of my DSLRs).

On February 20, 2020, I rode up chair 6 at Loveland Ski Resort several times (aah, shucks) watching for the sun to get to the spot I wanted, and to form the shadows I anticipated. It was as cold as it was beautiful, so I didn’t want to take my gloves off until the scene became what I wanted it to be. Once it was, it only took a minute or so to walk a short distance off the ski run to compose and get the shot (and cold hands). Before I skied down the hill I took a quick look at the image on my camera and was pleased that I had finally captured the scene I had envisioned.

Successfully photographing snow scenes in bright light requires some experimenting and experience to maintain good detail. I used the small aperture because I wanted to get the sunburst, and a higher ISO than normal to get the fast shutter speed to help maintain detail in the snow and shadows. Awesome mountain scenes during winter are easy to find, but it can take a little work to get a camera to capture what our eyes see. At least with digital cameras nowadays, it’s sure a lot less expensive that back in the film days.

So, bundle up, keep your camera and spare battery inside your coat to preserve battery life, and get out there. The rewards you get are some striking images for your walls and many other enjoyable uses.

