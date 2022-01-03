Lake Seebensee, North Tyrol, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

At times it is so much fun to use a telephoto lens and get close to nature even when you are capturing landscapes. There are so many images on the internet of the mighty Zugspitz reflected on the lake in Austria. But there comes the uniqueness that can be achieved if you are using a telephoto lens and can go close up to get the details of the textures and also such frames give a good idea about the scale of reference to portray the mightiness of the mountain. The golden light during the sunset is beautiful icing on the cake.

