Fort Snelling National Cemetary, St Paul, Minnesota, USA

Fort Snelling National Cemetery is located about three miles from my home. Fort Snelling was a frontier fort first established in 1819. Its original purpose was to keep the peace on what was then the western frontier. During the American Civil War it served as a recruiting camp area for Minnesota volunteers and the cemetery was officially established in 1870. Since that time the cemetery has been expanded several times and is currently 436.3 acres, and as of 2021 it had over 246,000 interments.

I have gone to the cemetery many times. It is a beautiful, serene place. Often in the morning, there are only a few people in the cemetery. This photo was taken on a cold winter morning. When I got to the cemetery, I saw these beautiful sun dogs. I searched for a spot to take a photo and found this tree to block most of the sun.

