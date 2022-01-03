Emilian Apennines, Tuscany, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

this photograph was taken while I was wandering through the streets of the Tuscan Emilian Apennines by car. The day seemed to be very disappointing, then from the window I noticed on a hill near the road some lonely chestnut trees with a nice branching. at first I wanted to scan the tree in such a way that some mountains could be seen in the background but the result was disappointing. I then noticed, as I moved away a little, that the sun was casting splendid shadows of the branches on the ground, so I decided to try to underexpose the photo to enhance the texture of the shadows. the result is this silohuette against the light where the tree and its obra melt together. Between the branches there is a small flair which, however, I decided to keep because after several experiments I felt that it gave more naturalness to the shotI used a polarizer and the photograph was taken freehand without a tripod.

