Tumwater Canyon, Washington State, USA

Tumwater's Colliding Seasons - A cool, crisp October end brings a vision of autumn with an early Winters touch, combining beautiful fall days with a chill preview of the frozen winter wonderland the Cascade Mountains will become in the elevations surrounding Tumwater Canyon in eastern Washington State USA.

Below the snow line, rain was pushing the Wenatchee River level up, ending an unusually dry fall and providing more opportunities to include the river in my compositions. Along with the rain and snow, fall's transition brought the beginning of the end for color on the trees as a stern wind descended the canyon, blowing the color through the air, which at times became an intense yellow blizzard with each gust tugging on the leaves – a beautiful way to greet the month of November.

