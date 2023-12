Cypress Gardens, South Carolina, USA

It was a beautiful, bright, clear, exquisite day in the Low Country of South Carolina. Unfortunately, my area is made up of tall pine and cypress trees, which don't change color in the fall. So I drove to an area called Cypress Gardens, hoping to get lucky and find the color I was looking for.

When I arrived, the color was more spectacular than one could imagine, plus they had small rowboats to rent. Everywhere was a picture postcard until I rowed to an amazing stone bridge and knew this would be the image I was looking for.

