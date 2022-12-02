Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA

Traveling on my own at Great Sand Dunes for the first time, I was dead-set on hiking to the top in order to get beautiful ridge line shots. The afternoon was partly cloudy, with a risk of afternoon showers: perfect for dramatic lighting.

At the top, I got stuck in a dust storm which left me stranded. The sand was beating me badly and I could hardly breathe. Plus I had trouble keeping my balance, with precipices of probably close to a hundred feet on either side. At that height, the dunes are so tightly packed that falling could be fatal.

I got down to the ground and covered my head in my shirt, just waiting for the wind to pass. After taking an intense beating for several minutes, it finally calmed down, and as soon as I had the opportunity I ran all the way back. Needless to say, I was disappointed.

Taking photos was simply impossible at that moment, and I had driven several hours from Denver. However, on my way back, the weather cleared up and I got this shot at sundown through a field of dandelions. Quite a contrast to what I had just experienced at the top! I didn't get my ridge line shot, but I sure didn't leave empty-handed.

