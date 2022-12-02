The Magical Fairy Glen Betws y Coed Snowdonia Wales under the late Autumn light. A place that I have wanted to visit for such a long time, but waited with patience for the best weather conditions.

The picture was taken a short after sunrise when the sunlight starts to shine in the misty valley.

The spectacle with the light was a very short period, very soon the light was too strong for the photography but amazing to see it!

Probably will come back next year for more pictures as there a plenty of spots possibility.

