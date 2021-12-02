Verklikkerstrand, Renesse, Schouwen-Duiveland, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This beach is called the Verklikkerstrand. It is close to the famous tourist town of Renesse, on the beautiful island of Schouwen-Duiveland, in the south-west of the Netherlands. On this beach you can see many young dunes. It is especially beautiful during spring tides, because then the seawater flows between the small dunes. When the water has receded, the most beautiful figures, shapes and structures form. This beach is quite wide, especially at low tide. Then it is about 1 kilometre wide. In the summer, entire stretches of the dunes and beach are cordoned off, so that no tourists can come there, and the Kentish Plovers can breed peacefully.

