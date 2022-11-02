Oak Openings, Whitehouse, OH, Lucas, USA

Nestled in the Oak Openings Region of Whitehouse, OH, Evergreen Lake is a peaceful, off the path site to see. Dorning its red, orange, and yellow hues and with its still, calm water, the lake offers its visitors a place to stroll and sit to breath in fresh air and calming atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of life. I often find myself sitting here with a warm drink and taking in all the beauty of what has been created for all of us to enjoy.

