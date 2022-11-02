Dry Falls, Highlands, North Carolina, USA

I live in Florida and for the last several years I have traveled to North Carolina in search of fall colors. I make my campground reservations about 6-8 months in advance and try to pick a week when they will be at peak. I am always hopeful that I will see some reds and oranges amongst the yellow leaves.

Last year we started out in Boone and worked our way down to Franklin North Carolina which is only about 27 miles north of the Georgia state line. The colors in Boone were a bit spotty so I was not expecting much when I arrived at our campground in Franklin North Carolina. The next morning we headed out south along highway 64 which follows the Cullasaja River towards Highlands. We stopped a several stops along the way including the popular Bust Your Butt Falls and finally Dry Falls. Fortunately when we arrived the weather was cloudy and a little misty rain. We were lucky because trying to photograph a large waterfall in sunny conditions can be very challenging.

One thing that makes these falls unique is the ability to view them from underneath and behind. Dry Falls is located right off the highway and one of the challenges of photographing it is all the people that come to visit all year round. I think the misty rain helped to deter some people because of the hike down can get slippery. This day I just had to be a little patient waiting for people to clear the bottom. The cloudy day make the processing very easy and there was enough color at the top to start your eyes flowing down through the scene.

