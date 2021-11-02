Wistman’s Wood, Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Despite a rather damp weather forecast for an early November morning, I decided to drive from my home on the coast up onto Dartmoor to visit Wistman's Wood. This much photographed ancient woodland is a small surviving part of the vast upland oak woodland that used to cover much of hilly England.

The trees grow out of a floor covered by weathered granite boulders and assume these very contorted shapes and, due to the very damp conditions, become the home of many ferns, mosses and lichens that thrive in such conditions. They present many opportunities for images but on this day I just had time to grab a couple of shots before the cloud descended, the torrential rain started and the light faded fast.

Despite the deteriorating conditions I was pleased with the result and the contrast between the russet leaves and the green mosses but I did get very wet!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

