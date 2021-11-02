Teton National Park Fall, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Since I live near Teton National Park, I visit the park every fall. Depending on the conditions the colors may vary each year. Some years are more vibrant than other years. I stumbled across this photo I took in October 2019, and I decided the splendid color range was worth developing. If you look carefully, you’ll notice a beaver dam in the river. There are several of these dams along the river. The water behind the dam is usually very calm and this enables magnificent reflections. And it’s no surprise that the reflection of the Teton mountains in this river causes any observer to “Fall in Love” with the beauty of this place. Visitors often can see the beavers in the water carrying the branches to add to their dam.

This area is not just a favorite spot for landscape photographers but also wildlife photographers. In addition to beavers there are various birds that roam around the water behind the dams, and occasional visits by large numbers of elks and moose. On one occasion I also heard wolves howling in the area.

This area is normally closed from November-May of each year. In winter the river is totally frozen and bellow several feet of snow.

To develop this photo, I took three shots that I used in photo stacking. This enabled me to get sharpness in both the foreground and the background. In addition, I took three more photos at different exposures for better control of the dynamic range.

