Lillefjord, Havoysund, Finnmark County, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

On an autumn trip in Northern Norway(Finnmark county) on the way to a small fishing village, I drove past this beautiful birch at the back of a calm pond.

In the afternoon, it was windy and the light was still quite harsh. On the return back, we passed the birch in the blue hour, so I stopped to capture the scene.

Luckily the wind had calmed down, so the reflection in the pond worked out nicely. With the atumnal colours on the birch leaves, this turned out very nice.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now