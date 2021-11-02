Gallatin River, Bozeman, MT, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Fall in Montana is a landscape wonderland of snow-capped peaks, flowing rivers and forests exploding with pops of orange foliage. Every direction from Bozeman leads to another mountain range or river valley waiting to be explored and each one has its charms.

On a recent trip with a friend, we spent the day hiking up in the Bridgers and then made our way back to town for some late afternoon fishing on the Gallatin River. While he got some casts in, I wandered up and down the banks scouting out different shots. This was the first one I settled on, drawn by the strong flow of the river and the lone, snowy peak framed by fall colors in the background.

The low afternoon sun broke through the clouds sporadically, which added great warmth to the scene. I didn’t have my tripod with me, but figured I’d give a slower shutter speed a shot anyway to add some motion to the water in the foreground. Test shots looked good, so I slowed down even more and stabilized against the bank as best I could. Pentax IBIS took care of the rest and I was thrilled the shot came out the way it did.

