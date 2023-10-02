Devil’s Well, Kailua, Hawaii, USA

Hawaii's Big Island has relatively few beaches, and its coastline is instead dominated by lava flows originating mainly from the active Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes. In a number of areas, these flows have created "shelves" or wide lava expanses that extend up to and sometimes over the surf. This induces all manner of wave action ranging from flowing tide pools to giant surf explosions. Big waves are a surfer's delight on some of the Hawaiian islands. Still, the big waves are a photographer's delight here, and seasonal opportunities abound to figure out when and where the surf interacting with the lava will be most photogenic.

One of the most unique lava structures found on the coast are surf wells, holes in the lava shelf that connect directly to the ocean underneath or via lava tunnels that extend into the ocean. The ocean waves flow in and out of these wells rhythmically, alternately creating pools and circular waterfalls as the waves crest and recede. These make great photo subjects, and some local photographers tend to be secretive about their exact locations. They are generally not marked on maps. I've found several and like to take long exposures near sunset like this one.

Timing is everything, as each cycle lasts only a few seconds, and each is unique. It is challenging to manage the brilliant intensity of the sun while taking a multi-second exposure. Neutral density filters are a must. It usually requires several attempts to achieve an exposure that avoids sun burnout, retains sufficient exposure in the well, and is long enough to smooth the water flow. I particularly liked this image, as it captured the sun just before reaching the horizon while lighting the beautiful sea plants surrounding the well.

