Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, England

This was taken in late November, shortly before the sun had come up, from a house in Grange-Over-Sands in Lancashire. The view is of Morecambe Bay, looking over to the town of Morecambe, which is just visible on the right-hand side of the photo.

The bay is known for its mud flats, which, sadly, have resulted in the deaths of people searching for cockles (for which the bay is famous) or trying to cross the bay without a guide. That particular morning, though, I couldn't get over the wonderful colour and winding gullies of the outgoing tide.

So, risking life and limb, I climbed out of a small first-floor window onto a garage roof to take a photo. Moments later, the light had gone, the fast-flowing tide had come in further, and the curving gullies had disappeared—a reminder of how dangerous the bay is.

