Kona Coast, Hawaii, USA

My latest work, Curves of the Forest Floor, is a photograph that captures the intricate beauty of nature. Taken on the Kona Coast of Hawaii, the image showcases large, intertwining ficus tree roots spreading across the forest floor. These roots are gnarled and prominent, creating a dynamic sense of movement and texture.

Amidst the intricate web of roots, a layer of fallen leaves in shades of brown and yellow adds a contrasting burst of color. This autumnal element enhances the photograph, giving it depth and context. The detailed forms of the roots and leaves exemplify the complexity and elegance of the natural world.

Curves inspired me to create this piece. I focused on showcasing the natural curves and intertwined forms of ficus tree roots, emphasizing the organic patterns that nature offers. The process of capturing this piece involved careful attention to detail and lighting to highlight the textures and forms at play.

Curves of the Forest Floor stands as a testament to the hidden beauty found in the forest, inviting viewers to pause and appreciate the intricate and often overlooked details of the world around us.

