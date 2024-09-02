Hveradalir, Kerlingafjoll, Iceland

The picture was made this summer in heavy rain and strong winds on the highest point in the beautiful geothermal area of the valley “Hveradalir” in Iceland near “Kerlingafjoll” in the highlands. I was pretty happy about the outcome. The lens was 200mm long.

This area is now quite popular with tourists, but I was lucky to get a picture without any people. I thought a 1x1 aspect ratio suited it well. I named the picture Your Path.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now