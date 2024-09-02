Death Valley National Park Dune, California, USA

I headed out into the Mesquite Sand Dunes from the parking area in Death Valley National Park a couple of hours before sunset. I slowly walked farther into the dunes, searching for a good composition with nice lines and textures.

I had to walk quite a long way to get beyond the many footprints on the dunes and find a good composition. A little before sunset, I saw this curving ridge line with subtle textures highlighted on one side by the low-angle sun. After capturing this image, I had to hustle to get back to the parking area before darkness came.

