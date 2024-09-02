Church Curves, Towards Oia, Santorini, Greece

With blues and whites like this, it can only mean one place – the Greek island of Santorini. This was my first trip to a Greek island, and who better to guide us around than Dimitri himself? I'd heard a lot about the island, and it did not disappoint. Santorini in September was an ideal time to visit, with its gentle sunshine giving us superb sunrises, sunsets, shapes and shadows (not to mention souvlaki and seafood!).

I was keen, of course, to see those sunrises and sunsets from white-washed cliff-top villages and capture all those traditional images of blue-domed churches. All these locations were on the itinerary for the week. But for me, the beauty of photography is coming across the unexpected and simply stopping and taking a look around, as you never know what you might find. And this was the case with this image of an isolated church we spotted as we headed for Oia one morning. There was no rush to get anywhere, so why not stop and explore?

It was a beautiful, clear day, and the sky was a deep blue. This all lent itself to capturing abstract images of angles and curves as I circled around this church. I was particularly captivated by how the domes could be layered on top of each other to create this triple-curve image. And with that amazing deeper blue sky as background, I was pleased with how it came out.

Santorini did not disappoint – I would certainly return. It was also a good lesson in having a plan but being flexible and ready to deviate from it when something catches your eye.

