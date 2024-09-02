Brunswick, Vermont, USA

The Northeast Kingdom of Vermont (often abbreviated NEK) covers over 2,000 square miles and is home to some of the state's most scenic and undisturbed locations. Bordered by Canada to the north and New Hampshire to the south, the Kingdom is divided into three distinct areas, each offering its own unique features and appeal.

Most notably, the Northeast Kingdom boasts some of the most stunning fall foliage colors in the United States. The region is filled with a variety of trees, including sugar maples, red maples, and birches that burst into colors ranging from fiery reds and oranges to golden yellows and deep purples. The peak foliage season here is typically between late September and mid-October, although timing can vary significantly depending on weather factors.

While exploring the Eastern Trek area of the Northeast Kingdom in late September one year, I came upon this scene that features a curve in the railroad tracks with colorful trees around the bend. This railroad track runs parallel to east- and west-bound Route 105, only a short hop from the Canadian border. This is an active railroad track, so I quickly set up my tripod at the edge of the tracks and mounted a long lens on the camera to compress the scene, keeping my ears alert for any train sounds.

I generally find that fall foliage is best photographed absent of direct sunlight since the sun tends to create excessive contrast that dilutes the colors. The sun was in and out on this day, so I waited until it was hidden behind a cloud to take the photo. To ensure front-to-back sharpness, I took a focus stack using a 100-400mm lens.

