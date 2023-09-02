Herisson River, Jura Region, France

Last June, we visited the Jura region of France, which runs a small river, Hérisson (Hedgehog in French). There are a few higher and spectacular waterfalls along the river. Still, one relatively calm river stretch, covered with the thick forest canopy, attracted my attention by several sunlight spots on the shadow background.

Setting up a position for the camera on the wet and slippery stones was somewhat challenging. Selection of the right parameters for shooting also took time and effort. I have made twenty to twenty-five shots to find the one I liked. I leave it now to you to judge the result.

