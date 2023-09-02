    Search
    Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii, USA
    By Matthew Hermosillo

    Haleakalā National Park is a magnificent place to visit, even when you manage to forget your tripod at the last hotel you stayed at... Situated at just over 10,000 feet above sea level, the park is home to both the Haleakala Observatory (aka "Science City") and the traditional "Sunrise Ceremonial Chant" undertaken to respect and observe the sun's rise from the east. The park's home, just above the cloud line, is absolutely breathtaking as one marvels at the many hues of pink brought about by the unforgettable sunrise.

