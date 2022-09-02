    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Gunnison, Gunnison County, Colorado, USA
    By Matt Burt

    Just before this diffused light we had some spectacular direct light on the landscape with dark stormy clouds behind it that looked dramatic and amazing. I was eating a delicious dinner at home on my deck and could see things coming together in the sky. I was getting the itch to dash out and see what I could do with it so I finished my meal and headed out. The light was in full glory at this point as I drove to this very nearby location on the Gunnison River (chosen for it's proximity to home at this late hour).

    Just as I got there that dramatic light faded to gray. Instead of giving up I decided to stick around for the sunset colors and maybe get a composition with some moving water and sky reflections which is a favorite combo of mine. After wandering around a bit the sky really came to life and I knew I needed to act quickly to get anything worthwhile. I set up at this semi-natural spillway area tried a few angles and shutter speeds. This image seemed to be the best of all those characteristics. It's a two image focus stack to get sharpness all the way through.

    So even though my plan A failed by being too slow to get out and my plan B failed for lack of reflections that worked in this direction, I'm pretty happy with the image. Especially considering it is less than a mile from my house next to a road, a park, and an airport.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®