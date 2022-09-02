Gunnison, Gunnison County, Colorado, USA

Just before this diffused light we had some spectacular direct light on the landscape with dark stormy clouds behind it that looked dramatic and amazing. I was eating a delicious dinner at home on my deck and could see things coming together in the sky. I was getting the itch to dash out and see what I could do with it so I finished my meal and headed out. The light was in full glory at this point as I drove to this very nearby location on the Gunnison River (chosen for it's proximity to home at this late hour).

Just as I got there that dramatic light faded to gray. Instead of giving up I decided to stick around for the sunset colors and maybe get a composition with some moving water and sky reflections which is a favorite combo of mine. After wandering around a bit the sky really came to life and I knew I needed to act quickly to get anything worthwhile. I set up at this semi-natural spillway area tried a few angles and shutter speeds. This image seemed to be the best of all those characteristics. It's a two image focus stack to get sharpness all the way through.

So even though my plan A failed by being too slow to get out and my plan B failed for lack of reflections that worked in this direction, I'm pretty happy with the image. Especially considering it is less than a mile from my house next to a road, a park, and an airport.

